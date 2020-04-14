Crude Oil (petroleum); Dated Brent Daily Price

21.74

Crude Oil (petroleum); Dated Brent, US$ per barrel
As of: Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Source: US Energy Information Administration

Crude Oil (petroleum); Dated Brent Monthly Price - US Dollars per Barrel

Range
6m 1y 5y 10y 15y 20y 25y 30y
Sep 2019 - Mar 2020: -29.350 (-47.09 %)
Chart

Description: Crude oil, UK Brent 38° API.

Unit: US Dollars per Barrel



Source: Bloomberg; Energy Intelligence Group (EIG); Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); World Bank.

MonthPriceChange
Sep 201962.33-
Oct 201959.37-4.75 %
Nov 201962.745.68 %
Dec 201965.854.96 %
Jan 202063.60-3.42 %
Feb 202055.00-13.52 %
Mar 202032.98-40.04 %

Top Companies

Saudi Aramco
Website: http://www.saudiaramco.com/
Location: Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Estimated Production: 8.5 million barrels per day

